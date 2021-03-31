From left to right, cast members Liam Neeson as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn, Jake Lloyd as a young Anakin Skywalker and Ewan McGregor as Jedi apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi talk during a scene with the droid R2D2, about their hasty retreat from the planet Tatooine in this scene from "Star Wars: Episode I "The Phantom Menace." The first prequel to the long-anticipated motion picture opens nationwide Wednesday, May 19, 1999, in the USA for millions of fans, some of whom waited in line several weeks for tickets. Photo courtesy of Keith Hamshere/Lucasfilm