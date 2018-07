Ewan McGregor attends the premiere of 'Christopher Robin' (9 images)

The cast of "Christopher Robin" attends the premiere of the film at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif., on Monday. The storyline follows an adult Christopher Robin, who is now focused on his new life, work, and family, suddenly meeting his old friend Winnie the Pooh, who returns to his unforgotten childhood past to help him return to the Hundred Acre Wood and help find Pooh's lost friends. Photos by Jim Ruymen/UPI