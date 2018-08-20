Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
Golf
Horse Racing
Tennis
Col. Football
Col. Basketball
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Energy
Science
Health
Archive
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 at 11:08 AM
Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd attend 'Ant-Man' premiere in Tokyo
(8 images)
Cast members Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd and director Peyton Reed attend the Japan premiere for the film "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday. This film will open on August 31 in Japan.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
From left to right, cast members Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd and director Peyton Reed attend the Japan premiere. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lilly plays Hope Van Dyne/Wasp in the film. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actor Rudd plays Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the film. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Director Reed speaks at the premiere. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lilly greets fans. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Rudd acknowledges fans at the premiere. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
From left to right, Japanese actor Taishi Nakagawa, Lilly, Rudd, Reed and Japanese comedian Daisuke Miyagawa attend the Japan premiere. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Cardi B kicks off MTV VMAs, welcomes Shawn Mendes onstage
1 dead after argument over parking space at Georgia Walmart, police say
MTV VMAs: Camila Cabello, Cardi B win big
Earth's earliest animals were strange sea creatures
U.S. deports last known Nazi collaborator, Jakiw Palij, after 14 years
Latest News
Archaeologists uncover ancient monumental cemetery in Kenya
Asia Argento denies sexual assault allegations
Study: Genital warts may increase HIV transmission risk
Disney alum Garrett Clayton comes out as gay
Charges dropped against former police chief in 1989 disaster
Back to Article
/