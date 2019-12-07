Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Dec. 9, 2019 at 8:53 AM
Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan attend 'Little Women' premiere in NYC
(17 images)
The cast and crew attend the premiere of "Little Women" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Saturday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Cast member Emma Watson arrives on the red carpet. The film is
based on author
Louisa May Alcott's book of the same name. Watson plays Meg March. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Saoirse Ronan. She plays Jo March. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Florence Pugh. She plays Amy March. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Eliza Scanlen. She plays Beth March. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Left to right, Watson, Ronan, Pugh and Scanlen. The
first photo of the cast
on set came this time last year when Watson tweeted a picture of the cast. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Watson (L) and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez smile and exchange words on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ocasio-Cortez. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
