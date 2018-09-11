Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
Golf
Horse Racing
Tennis
Col. Football
Col. Basketball
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Energy
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Helene
'Offensive' breakfast
Apple
Tropical Storm Isaac
Parris Island
Crack pipes
Korean War
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Fantasy Football
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Sept. 12, 2018 at 8:31 AM
Emma Thompson attends 'The Children Act' premiere
(10 images)
The cast of "The Children Act" attend the premiere of the film in New York City on September 11, 2018.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
From left to right, novelist Ian McEwan, cast member Emma Thompson and cast member Fionn Whitehead arrive on the red carpet. McEwan wrote the novel the film is based on as well as the screenplay. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Thompson plays Fiona Maye in the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Whitehead plays Adam Henry in the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Producer Duncan Kenworthy. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Thompson (R) and Audra McDonald arrive on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Audra McDonald of "The Good Fight." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Hanny Patel, vice president of Video Marketing for AT&T Entertainment Group. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
'Crack pipe' vending machines found in Long Island
NWS: Florence could be 'storm of a lifetime' when it reaches East Coast
Saudi police arrest man for having breakfast with woman in public
Tropical Storm Isaac weakens in Caribbean
Hurricane Helene continues weakening, not a threat to land
Latest News
Spain dominates World Cup runner-up Croatia 6-0
'Bachelor' alum Amanda Stanton arrested on domestic battery charge
EU Parliament censures Hungary over prime minister's actions
Pope calls unprecedented meeting of bishops to discuss sex abuse
EC chief Juncker: 10,000 more border guards for European Union
Back to Article
/