Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Oct. 11, 2019 at 7:55 AM
Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson attend 'Zombieland: Double Tap' premiere in LA
(10 images)
Cast members attend the premiere of "Zombieland: Double Tap" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday.



Cast members Woody Harrelson (L) and Emma Stone. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Left to right, cast members Avan Jogia, Rosario Dawson, Harrelson, Stone and Jesse Eisenberg. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Dawson and U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker (D-NJ). Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jogia, Dawson and Harrelson. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Cast member Abigail Breslin. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Eisenberg. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Stone.Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

