Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:07 AM
Emily Blunt turns 38: a look back
(25 images)
British actress Emily Blunt, who is best known for "A Quiet Place," "Mary Poppins Returns," and "Edge of Tomorrow," turns 38 on February 23, 2022. Here's a look back through the years.
Golden Globe nominee actress Blunt arrives for the BAFTA/LA Awards Season Tea Party held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 14, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Blunt (L) and Anne Hathaway (R) pose with Milena Canonero, who won the Oscar for Achievement in Costume Design for "Marie Antoinette" at the Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on February 25, 2007. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Blunt attends the premiere of her film "The Great Buck Howard" at the Eccles Theater during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on January 19, 2008. (UPI Photo/Alexis C. Glenn)
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast members Amy Adams (L) and Blunt attend a screening of the crime comedy "Sunshine Cleaning" at the Grove in Los Angeles on March 9, 2009. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
