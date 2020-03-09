Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 9, 2020 at 9:08 AM
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski attend 'A Quiet Place Part II' premiere in NYC
13 images
The cast and crew attend the premiere of "A Quiet Place Part II" at the Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Sunday. The thriller will premiere in theaters on March 20.
Emily Blunt (R) and husband John Krasinski arrive on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Blunt
returns
to the sequel starring as Evelyn Abbott. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Blunt and Krasinski costarred in the first film and
a teaser
released in January shows Krasinski returning as Lee in flashback sequences. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Krasinski also wrote and directed the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Millicent Simmonds returns as Regan in the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
In a behind-the-scenes feature about the sequel, Blunt says "it's harrowing, it's terrifying but at the core of it, it's a very human story." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Left to right, cast members Djimon Hounsou, Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, Blunt and Krasinski. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
