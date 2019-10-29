Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Oct. 30, 2019 at 7:53 AM
Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding attend premiere of 'Last Christmas' in LA
(8 images)
Stars attend the premiere of the film "Last Christmas" at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre on Tuesday in New York City.
Actress Emilia Clarke (R) and actor Henry Golding.
License photo
|
Permalink
Clarke stars as Kate.
License photo
|
Permalink
Golding stars as Tom.
License photo
|
Permalink
Left to right, film director Paul Feig, actors Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh, Clarke and Golding.
License photo
|
Permalink
Yeoh plays Kate's boss in the film.
License photo
|
Permalink
Thompson wrote and produced "Last Christmas" and stars as Kate's mom.
License photo
|
Permalink
Feig (R) and his wife, Laurie.
License photo
|
Permalink
