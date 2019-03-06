Elton John performs on stage for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Madison Square Garden. John recently performed his hit "Tiny Dancer" with Taren Egerton, who will play him in a movie adaptation of his rise to fame called "Rocketman." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Davey Johnstone plays guitar in John's band. Johnstone has played 2,000 shows with John, is the band's musical director and has been noted as the "sole constant presence" in John's band. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nigel Olsson plays drums. Olsson has contributed to 18 of John's studio albums and started performing with John in 1970. Olsson has worked on albums for Stevie Wonder, Rod Stewart and Kenny Rogers among others. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI