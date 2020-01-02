Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 5, 2020 at 11:30 PM
Ellen DeGeneres, 'Fleabag' win at the 2020 Golden Globes
(8 images)
Winners appear backstage during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.
Ellen DeGeneres appears backstage after winning the Carol Burnett Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Left to right, Brett Gelman, Sian Clifford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott, members of the cast of "Fleabag" appear backstage after winning the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Waller-Bridge appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Fleabag." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Bernie Taupin (L) and Elton John appear backstage after winning the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from 'Rocketman.' Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Brian Cox appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for "Succession." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Arianne Sutner (L) and Chris Butler appear backstage after winning the award for Best Motion Picture - Animation for "Missing Link." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ramy Youssef appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for "Ramy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
