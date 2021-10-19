Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:20 AM

Elle Fanning attends premiere of 'The Great' Season 2 in LA(7 images)

Cast members Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult attend the Season 2 premiere of Hulu's biographical comedy drama "The Great," based on the life of Catherine the Great, at the Sunset Room in Los Angeles on November 14, 2021. Here's a look at the red carpet.

Cast member Elle Fanning attends the Season 2 series premiere of "The Great" at the Sunset Room in Los Angeles on Sunday. She portrays Catherine the Great. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Cast member Nicholas Hoult portrays Peter III, the Emperor of Russia. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Cast members Fanning (L) and Hoult. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Cast member Bayo Gbadamosi. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement