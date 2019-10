Angelina Jolie and her children, from left, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvelle Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the premiere. Several of Jolie's children joined her for the Los Angeles premiere earlier in the month, as well. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI