Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Vaping
International Space Station
Impeachment
Eagles vs. Giants
New Zealand volcano
$120,000 banana
Alcohol
Ice bucket challenge
Juice WRLD
College soccer
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Dec. 10, 2019 at 9:58 AM
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black attend 'Jumanji: The Next Level' premiere in LA
(16 images)
The cast including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black attend the "Jumanji: The Next Level" premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Cast member Dwayne Johnson (L) and his wife Lauren Hashian attend the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level." Johnson plays Spencer/Eddie in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Jack Black. He plays Bethany in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Johnson and Black. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Awkwafina. She plays Ming in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast members Dania Ramirez (L) and Karen Gillan. Gillan plays Martha in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ramirez. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Gillan. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Terpenes in marijuana vaping products may produce toxic chemicals
New Zealand volcano: Criminal probe launched; Americans among 8 missing
Police, FBI find narcotics, guns in Juice WRLD's luggage
Chilean Air Force plane missing en route to Antarctica with 38 aboard
Gunman dead after killing 6 at Czech hospital, police say
Latest News
Megadroughts forced Peruvian farmers into cloud forests 1,200 years ago
Escaped bull makes a swim for it in Illinois
Impeachment: House charges Trump with abuse of power, obstruction
PlayStation's State of Play announces 'Resident Evil 3' remake
Patriots admit video crew filmed field during Bengals-Browns game
Back to Article
/