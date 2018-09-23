Sections
Updated: Sept. 24, 2018 at 9:05 AM
Dua Lipa, Lil Uzi Vert perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Artists across genres perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village concerts at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas.
Dua Lipa performs on stage. Photo by James Atoa/UPI



Rapper Lil Uzi Vert performs on stage. Photo by James Atoa/UPI



Australian pop band "5 Seconds of Summer" performs on stage. Photo by James Atoa/UPI



Latin rapper Bad Bunny performs on stage. Photo by James Atoa/UPI



R&B singer Bazzi performs on stage. Photo by James Atoa/UPI



The Vamps perform on stage. Photo by James Atoa/UPI



From left to right, Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI



