Actress Drew Barrymore, known for her famous acting family, a break-out role in "E.T." as child, various comedies and for being a daytime talk show host, turned 47 on February 22, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Drew Barrymore (L), 4, hugs her mother, Ildiko Jaid, as they share a playful moment together at their home in West Hollywood in December of 1978. Her father is John Drew Barrymore, son of the “Great Profile” John Barrymore. In 1984, the young actress would star as Gertie in her break out role in "E.T." Photo by Rich Lipski/UPI
Barrymore, 9, plays her part in the movie “Irreconcilable Differences,” co-starring Ryan O’Neil and Shelly Long. The movie premiered on September 28, 1984. A few years later, the young star appeared in first lady Nancy Reagan's anti-drug "Just Say No" campaign. UPI File Photo
Barrymore arrives for the NBC TV party celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Saturday Night Live," in New York City on September 26, 1999. The actress would go on to be inducted to "SNL's" Five-Timers Club for hosting the show five or more times. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI