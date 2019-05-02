Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 2, 2019 at 8:06 AM
Drake, Cardi B win at the Billboard Music Awards
(45 images)
Winners, Nominees and music industry giants attend the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019.
Drake appears backstage after winning the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion.” Drake
won
12 awards and broke the record for most wins ever. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cardi B appears backstage after winning the awards for Top Rap Song for “I Like It,” and Top Hot 100 Song for "Girls Like You," winning six awards total. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
From left to right, J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, and RM of BTS appear backstage after winning the award for Top Duo Group and Top Social Artist. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mariah Carey appears backstage after winning the Icon award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco appears backstage after winning the award for Top Rock Song for "High Hopes." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ella Mai appears backstage after winning the award for Top R&B Artist. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line appear backstage after winning the award for Best Country Song for "Meant to Be." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
