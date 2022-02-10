Trending
Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige take Super Bowl halftime stage(10 images)

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar perform in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. Dr. Dre said in an interview this hip-hop halftime show was long overdue and hopes to open the door for more artists in the future.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar perform in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on February 13, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Blige performs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Snoop Dogg (pictured) and Dr. Dre kick off the show with a performance of their 2001 song "The Next Episode" that melded into "California Love." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dr. Dre (L), Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent (below) perform. 50 Cent hangs upside down from the ceiling where he raps "In Da Club" before descending into the room filled with dancers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
