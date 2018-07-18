Home / Entertainment News Photos / Denzel Washington, Melissa Leo attend 'Equalizer 2' premiere

Denzel Washington, Melissa Leo attend 'Equalizer 2' premiere (13 images)

The cast of "Equalizer 2" attends the premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The storyline follows Robert McCall as he serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when that is someone he loves? Photos by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Updated: July 18, 2018 at 8:01 AM
Denzel Washington plays Robert McCall in the film.
Melissa Leo plays Susan Plummer in the film.
Cast member Orson Bean (L) and his wife actress Alley Mills arrive for the premiere. Bean plays Sam Rubinstein in the film.
Ashton Sanders plays Miles in the film.
Actors LL Cool J (L) and Wesley Snipes of "Wildcats" arrive for the premiere.
Rapper Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges arrives for the premiere.
Rhys Olivia Cote plays Anna in the film.
