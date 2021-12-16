Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archive
Almanac
Watch Live
President Joe Biden gives commencement address at South Carolina State University
Trending
Pictures of the year
Christmas comet
Mars water
Netflix
'Black fungus'
Émilie de Châelet
Donald Parham Jr.
Omicron holidays
Birthday lottery
Double masking
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:08 AM
Denzel Washington, Francis McDormand attend 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' premiere in LA
(10 images)
Cast members, including Denzel Washington, Francis McDormand, attend the premiere of "The Tragedy of Macbeth" at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday. Here's look at the red carpet.
Cast members Denzel Washington (L) and Francis McDormand attend the premiere of "The Tragedy of Macbeth" at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Washington. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member McDormand (L) and her husband, director and screenwriter Joel Coen. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Alex Hassell (L) and actress Emma King. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement