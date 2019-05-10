Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 10, 2019 at 8:06 AM
Dennis Quaid attends 'A Dog's Journey' premiere
(12 images)
The cast of "A Dog's Journey" attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on May 9, 2019. The film follows a dog as he meets several humans and discovers his purpose in life.
Dennis Quaid and his dog Peaches attend the premiere. Quaid plays Ethan in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
From left to right, Director Gail Mancuso, and cast members Quaid, Emma Volk (Toddler CJ), Kathryn Prescott, Abby Ryder Fortson and Marg Helgenberger attend the premiere. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Abby Ryder Fortson, second right, attends the premiere with her brother Joshua Fortson and their parents John Fortson (L) and Christie Lynn Smith (R). Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Cast member Jake Manley (L) and Jocelyn Hudon of "Christmas Wedding Planner" attend the premiere. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Writers W. Bruce Cameron (L) and Cathryn Michon attend the premiere. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Cast member Ian Chen (L) and his brother Max Chen attend the premiere. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Music scoring mixer Jason LaRocca. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
