David Spade, Nat Faxon attend 'Father of the Year' premiere (11 images)

The cast of Netflix's "Father of the Year" attends the premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday. The storyline starts when two buddies' drunken debate about whose father would win in a fight is taken seriously by one of their fathers and conflict ensues. Photos by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Updated: July 20, 2018 at 9:05 AM
Cast members, from left to right, Bill Kottkamp, Joey Bragg, producer Allen Covert, David Spade, Matt Shively and Nat Faxon
Joey Bragg plays Ben in the film.
Cast member Jared Sandler (L) and a guest attend the premiere.
Bill Kottkamp plays Pj in the film.
Writer and director Tyler Spindel
Model and actress Charlotte McKinney
Matt Shively plays Larry in the film.
