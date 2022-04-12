Letterman takes time during the race to sign some autographs in Indianapolis on May 29, 2005. Letterman is co-owner with Bobby Rahal of three cars for this year's Indianapolis 500. He paid tribute to Johnny Carson, an inspiration of his, after his death that year. Photo by Mike Bryand/UPI
Letterman watches his team prepare for the running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, 2006. That same year he said he had no intention of stepping down from the late show anytime soon, being age 58 at the time. Photo by Mike Bryand/UPI