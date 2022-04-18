Trending
Updated: April 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM

Dancers audition for The Rockettes in New York City(13 images)

Dancers warm up while they wait in line to audition for a spot in The Rockettes for the Christmas Spectacular and Rockettes Conservatory at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday. The iconic holiday show is back after a two-year pandemic pause.

Dancers audition for a spot on The Rockettes Line for the 2022 Christmas Spectacular And Rockettes Conservatory at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, April 18, 2022 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dancers audition. Ensemble dancers must also be able to sing and dance at the same time, with emphasis on this skill over vocal quality. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dancers wait in line outside. The audition call for the Rockettes is for those between 5'5" and 5'10 and 1/2". Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dancers warm up. Auditionees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and masks are not required. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
