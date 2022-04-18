Dancers audition for The Rockettes in New York City(13 images)
Dancers warm up while they wait in line to audition for a spot in The Rockettes for the Christmas Spectacular and Rockettes Conservatory at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday. The iconic holiday show is back after a two-year pandemic pause.
Dancers audition for a spot on The Rockettes Line for the 2022 Christmas Spectacular And Rockettes Conservatory at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, April 18, 2022 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI