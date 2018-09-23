Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Sept. 24, 2018 at 7:54 AM
Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm attend 'Bad Times at the El Royale' premiere
(7 images)
The cast of "Bad Times at the El Royale" attends the premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Dakota Johnson plays Emily Summerspring in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Permalink
Jon Hamm plays Laramie Seymour Sullivan in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jeff Bridges (R) and his wife Susan Geston attend the premiere. Bridges plays Father Daniel Flynn in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lewis Pullman (L) and his father, actor Bill Pullman of "Independence Day," attend the premiere. Lewis Pullman plays Miles in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Alvina August plays Vesta Shears in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cynthia Erivo plays Darlene Sweet in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cailee Spaeny plays Emily's Sister in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
