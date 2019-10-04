Sections
Watch live: Justice Dept. Inspector General Michael Horowitz details FISA report in Congress
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Dec. 11, 2019 at 10:46 AM
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega attend 'Star Wars' premiere in Tokyo
(11 images)
Daisy Ridley and John Boyega and other cast and crew attend the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" premiere in Tokyo on December 11, 2019. The film is set for its world premiere on December 20.
Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, attends the Japan premiere for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." She has an
epic fight scene
with Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ridley signs autographs for fans at the premiere. The film is the third and final installment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, preceded by "The Force Awakens" (2015) and "The Last Jedi" (2017). Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
John Boyega, plays Finn in the film. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
J.J. Abrams
wrote, directed and produced
the movie. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Anthony Daniels plays C-3PO. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Oscar Isaac with a storm trooper. Isaac plays Poe Dameron. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Isaac has a
new baby boy,
born in October. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
