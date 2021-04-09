From left to right, cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Nixon and Kim Cattrall pose for photographers at the world premiere of the fifth season of "Sex and the City" at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, on July 16, 2002. Earlier that year, the cast won Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series for the show at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Nixon poses for pictures at the party for the sixth and final season of "Sex and the City" at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, on June 18, 2003. The follow Primetime Emmy season, Nixon won Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the show. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
From left to right, cast members Kristin Davis, Nixon, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the premiere of "Sex and the City: The Movie" in London on May 12, 2008. Nixon revealed her battle with breast cancer the month prior. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI