Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Oct. 30, 2019 at 7:26 AM
Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monae attend 'Harriet' premiere in LA
(7 images)
Stars attend the premiere of "Harriet" at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The film
follows
the life of Harriet Tubman.
Cast members Cynthia Erivo (L) and Janelle Monae. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Erivo stars as Harriet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Monae plays Marie Buchanon. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Joe Alwyn plays Gideon Brodess. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Vanessa Bell Calloway plays Rit Ross. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Father and son cast members Vondie Curtis-Hall (L) and Henry Hunter Hall. Vondie Curtis-Hall plays Reverend Green and Henry Hunter Hall plays Walter. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Mitchell Hoog plays Vince. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
