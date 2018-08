'Crazy Rich Asians' premieres in Los Angeles (17 images)

The cast of Crazy Rich Asians attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The story follows Rachel Chu (Wu), an American-born Chinese economics professor, who travels to her boyfriend Nick's (Henry Golding) hometown of Singapore for his best friend's wedding. Before long, his secret is out: Nick is from a family that is impossibly wealthy. The movie is based on the 2013 novel by Kevin Kwan. Photos by Jim Ruymen/UPI