Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Rocket Lab
Kim Kardashian
Abortion
Halley's Comet
Roe vs. Wade
Lottery
Jailbreak
Road rage
Russia
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM
Couples walk the 2022 Met Gala red carpet
(9 images)
Celebrity couples arrive at the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 2, 2022. The dress code for the event is "gilded glamour."
Met Gala co-hosts Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Met Gala co-host Lin-Manuel and wife, Vanessa Nadal. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement