Celebrity couples Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, Darren Criss and Mia Swier, Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Gaten Matarazzo and Elizabeth Yu, Jennifer Damiano and Michael Zegen and more walk the red carpet at the Tony Awards on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (L) and husband, Justin Mikita, arrive on the red carpet. Ferguson won Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for "Take Me Out." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Samuel L. Jackson and wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Samuel L. Jackson will soon star in "The Piano Lesson" on Broadway, which LaTanya Richardson Jackson will direct. She will be the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Gaten Matarazzo and girlfriend, Elizabeth Yu. Matarazzo, who will star in "Dear Evan Hansen" in July, presented the Tony Award for Best Orchestrations to Simon Hale for his work on the Bob Dylan musical "Girl from the North Country" Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI