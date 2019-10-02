Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Oct. 3, 2019 at 8:30 PM
Costumes from 2019 Comic Con in New York
(25 images)
The New York Comic Con opened October 3, 2019, in Manhattan, showcasing cosplay from a variety of comics, movies, books and other pop culture references. The convention runs until October 6, 2019.
Cosplayers pose for photos at New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Center on October 3 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The New York Comic Con is an annual fan convention dedicated to comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, movies and television. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
DC Universe characters pose for photographs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Rose Quartz from Steven Universe cosplayer gets help with their costume. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Cosplayers dressed as Batman and Robin grab a bite from a food truck. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A cosplayer dressed as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Cosplayers dress as Ram and Rem from the manga "Re:Zero -- Starting Life in Another World." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
