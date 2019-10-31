Sections
News Alert
U.S. economy adds 128,000 jobs in October, Labor Department says
Updated: Nov. 1, 2019 at 9:08 AM
Costumed revelers strut in NYC Halloween parade
Thousands of revelers parade through New York City in costume for the annual Village Halloween Parade on October 31, 2019.
Participants in New York City's annual Halloween parade march up Sixth Avenue in costume. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A trio of "bees" walk on Bleecker Street after the parade. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Participants dance up Sixth Avenue to Michael Jackson's "Thriller." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Participants dressed as Elton John and Pikachu. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Current events inspired many of the costumes. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A man dressed as Bernie Sanders walks up Sixth Avenue. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The annual event takes place along a mile and a half in
Greenwich Village.
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
