Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Bill Moran
Hackers
Famous birthdays
Fatal fire
Joe Biden
Dog bites
Deportations
Algae bloom
Missing crew
Gas explosion
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: July 8, 2019 at 11:45 AM
Cosplayers attend Supercon in Miami
(19 images)
Stars, cosplayers and fans attended Supercon in Miami Beach, Fla., on Friday. The four day event presents the latest in pop culture, comics and science fiction movie memorabilia.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
A man cosplays as the Joker from the Batman franchise. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A man cosplays as the superhero, Green Lantern. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A woman cosplays as Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Two cosplayers pose. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A cosplayer poses. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cosplayers dress as Frozone (L), from "The Incredibles" and Broly, from "Dragon Ball Super." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A cosplayer walks the halls. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Admiral picked to lead Navy retires over inappropriate relationship
Famous birthdays for July 8: Wolfgang Puck, Anjelica Huston
Ransom hackers hit Georgia courts after cities pay $1M
Police: Washington man arrested for trailer fire that killed 4
Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy carted off after home plate collision
Latest News
Kim Yo Jong promoted to higher status in North Korea, lawmaker says
29 dead in India after bus plunges into ditch
Renee Zellweger channels Garland in 'Judy' trailer
BAE nets $4.7M by DARPA to integrate machine learning into RF signals detection
U.N. raises alarm over child detention conditions at the border in Texas
Back to Article
/