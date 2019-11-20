Happening Now
Watch live: Former adviser Fiona Hill, diplomat David Holmes testify in impeachment hearing
Trending

Most Popular

Democrats weigh in on Trump impeachment, foreign policy in 5th debate
Democrats weigh in on Trump impeachment, foreign policy in 5th debate
SpaceX's Starship prototype blows its top during Texas test
SpaceX's Starship prototype blows its top during Texas test
ACLU sues Trump administration for tracking, interrogating journalists at border
ACLU sues Trump administration for tracking, interrogating journalists at border
U.N. Security Council members rebuke U.S. policy shift on Israeli settlements
U.N. Security Council members rebuke U.S. policy shift on Israeli settlements
Boeing's Starliner capsule rolls out for first spaceflight
Boeing's Starliner capsule rolls out for first spaceflight

Latest News

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel perform 'Frozen' on crosswalk with James Corden
Impeachment: Ex-adviser Fiona Hill to denounce Ukraine election theory
Becky Lynch invades WWE NXT, Adam Cole competes in ladder match
Judge halts Justice Dept. plans to resume federal executions
AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho challenges Scorpio Sky
 
Back to Article
/