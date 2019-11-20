Sections
Happening Now
Watch live: Former adviser Fiona Hill, diplomat David Holmes testify in impeachment hearing
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 21, 2019 at 8:35 AM
Clint Eastwood, cast attend 'Richard Jewell' premiere in LA
Cast members attend the premiere of "Richard Jewell" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Cast members, left to right, Jon Hamm, Paul Walter Hauser and Kathy Bates, Bobi Jewell and director Clint Eastwood. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
Eastwood and Bobi Jewell, Richard Jewell's mother. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
Hauser. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
Cast member Sam Rockwell. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
Bates (L) and Jewell. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
Hamm. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
Eastwood. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
