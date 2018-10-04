Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 at 9:47 AM
Claire Foy, Ryan Gosling attend 'First Man' premiere in Washington, D.C.
(14 images)
The cast of "First Man" attends the premiere of the film in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Claire Foy (L) and Ryan Gosling attend the premiere. Foy plays Janet Armstrong and Gosling plays Neil Armstrong in the film. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei (L) and his wife, Julie, attend the premiere. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Director and producer Damien Chazelle. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Pablo Schreiber (L) plays Jim Lovell and Cory Michael Smith plays Roger Chaffee in the film. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Olivia Hamilton (L) and Bonnie Baer attend the premiere. Hamilton plays Pat White in the film. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lukas Haas plays Mike Collins in the film. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ethan Embry (L) and guest attend the premiere. Embry plays Pete Conrad in the film. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
