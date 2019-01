Christina Aguilera, Dan + Shay perform in Times Square for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' (11 images)

Christina Aguilera and Dan + Shay perform in Times Square on New Year's Eve for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Monday. An estimated one million people attended in Times Square on New Year's Eve and over one billion watched throughout the world as the traditional Waterford Crystal ball brought in 2019.