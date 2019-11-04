Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Family ambushed
NYPD chief
Vaccine exemptions
Jailbreak
Houston Rockets
Election Day
E. Jean Carroll
Bomb plot
Paris Climate Agreement
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 5, 2019 at 7:59 AM
Christian Bale, Matt Damon attend 'Ford v Ferrari' premiere in LA
(23 images)
Stars attend the premiere of "Ford v Ferrari" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on November 4, 2019.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Cast members Christian Bale (L) and Matt Damon. Bale plays Ken Miles and Damon plays Carroll Shelby. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Josh Lucas plays Leo Beebe. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Jon Bernthal plays Lee Iacocca. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Tracy Letts (L) and his wife, actress Carrie Coon. Letts plays Henry Ford II. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Sofia Carson. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Noah Jupe plays Peter Miles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Ray McKinnon plays Phil Remington. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Writer E. Jean Carroll sues Donald Trump for denials of sexual assault accusation
Colorado man arrested for plotting bomb attack on synagogue
U.S. submits notice to withdraw from Paris Climate Agreement
NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill resigns
Oklahoma releases hundreds of inmates in nation's largest commutation
Latest News
Reports: U.S. officials in South Korea to discuss military costs, intelligence
Major League Soccer team values up 30 percent since 2018
Joseph Duggar, wife Kendra introduce newborn daughter
Matt Damon says he is afraid of heights, can't do stunts like Tom Cruise
India declines to join 16-nation Asia-Pacific trade pact
Back to Article
/