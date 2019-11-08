Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 9, 2019 at 10:32 AM
Charlize Theron honored at American Cinematheque Awards
(10 images)
Charlize Theron was awarded the 33rd American Cinematheque Award at the annual gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on November 8, 2019.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Charlize Theron arrives for the 33rd annual American Cinematheque Awards gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on November 8, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actress Jane Seymour attends the ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Charlize Theron strikes a pose as actors Seth Rogen (L) and David Oyelowo hold her award during a photo-op. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Director Michael Mann, who attended the event with his wife, Summer Mann, was producer on the Charlize Theron flick "Hancock." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actor Patton Oswalt appeared in "Young Adult" with Charlize Theron. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jason Reitman directed Charlize Theron in "Young Adult" and "Tully." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Oscar-winning makeup effects and visual artist Kazu Hiro worked on Charlize Theron's new film, "Bombshell," in which she's transformed into cable news personality Megyn Kelly. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery
Bloomberg files to run for president in Alabama primary
Famous birthdays for Nov. 9: Cory Hardrict, Eric Dane
Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen, Linval Joseph out vs. Dallas Cowboys
Millions across eastern U.S. bracing for cold that could break records set 40 years ago
Latest News
Germany marks 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall
Mick Mulvaney asks to join lawsuit over impeachment inquiry
'Manifest' Season 2 to premiere Jan. 6
Jo Frost returning for 'Supernanny' revival
Marcia Gay Harden joins cast of Amy Poehler's 'Moxie' movie
Back to Article
/