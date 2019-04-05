Sections
Updated: April 5, 2019 at 8:14 AM
Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen win at CinemaCon
(33 images)
Film stars attend CinemaCon 2019 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas the week of April 2, 2019.
Charlize Theron (L) and Seth Rogen, recipients of the Comedy Stars of the Year award for "Long Shot," arrive for the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2019. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Vanguard Award recipient Jamie Lee Curtis. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Octavia Spencer, recipient of the CinemaCon Spotlight Award. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Paul Feig (L) and Henry Golding, recipient of the Male Star of Tomorrow award, arrive on the red carpet. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Kevin Hart, recipient of the International Star of the Year award. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Joe Russo (L) and Anthony Russo, recipients of the Directors of the Year award. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Beanie Feldstein of "Booksmart," recipient of the Female Stars of Tomorrow award. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
