Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 3, 2020 at 10:12 AM
Charlize Theron, Adam Driver attend Palm Springs International awards gala
(13 images)
Actors and directors attend the 31th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, Calif., on Thursday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Charlize Theron of "Bombshell" arrives on the red carpet.
She received
the International Star Award for an actress. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Laura Dern of "Little Women" attends the festival. She received the Career Achievement Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cynthia Erivo of "Harriet" attends the festival. She received the Breakthrough Performance Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Adam Driver of "Marriage Story" attends the festival. He received the Desert Palm Achievement Award for an actor. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jennifer Lopez (L) of "Hustlers" and her fiance, former MLB player Alex Rodriguez, attend the festival. She received the Spotlight Award for an actress. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Salma Hayek of "Drunk Parents" attends the festival. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
RenĂ©e Zellweger of "Judy" attends the festival. She received the Desert Palm Achievement Award for an actress. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
