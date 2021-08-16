Advertisement
Charlie Rowe and cast attend a special screening of the family drama 'Gigi & Nate' in Los Angeles on Friday. Rowe plays a young man who becomes quadriplegic and is helped by a support animal -- a capuchin monkey named Gigi. The movie premieres in theaters Friday.

Cast member Charlie Rowe and his co-star capuchin monkey attend a special screening of the family drama "Gigi & Nate" at the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Los Angeles on August 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Emilio Garcia-Sanchez (R) attends the screening with Rowe, a British actor. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Rowe ("Rocketman," "Angelyne," "Vanity Fair") plays Nate, a young man whose life is upended when he is left paralyzed. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Mishel Prada ("Fear the Walking Dead: Passage") attends the screening. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
