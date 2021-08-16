Charlie Rowe attends 'Gigi & Nate' screening in LA(8 images)
Charlie Rowe and cast attend a special screening of the family drama 'Gigi & Nate' in Los Angeles on Friday. Rowe plays a young man who becomes quadriplegic and is helped by a support animal -- a capuchin monkey named Gigi. The movie premieres in theaters Friday.
Cast member Charlie Rowe and his co-star capuchin monkey attend a special screening of the family drama "Gigi & Nate" at the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Los Angeles on August 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI