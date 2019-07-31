Sections
Updated: July 31, 2019 at 8:18 AM
Charlie Hunnam, Zelda Williams attend 'Love, Antosha' premiere in Los Angeles
(7 images)
Stars attend the premiere of Anton Yelchin documentary, "Love, Antosha," at the ArcLight Cinema Dome in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The "Star Trek" actor was killed in an
auto accident
in June 2016.
Actor Charlie Hunnam attends the premiere of "Love, Antosha." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actors Zelda Williams (L) and Anthony Sneed. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actors Jeremy Allen White (L) and Addison Timlin. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Irina and Viktor Yelchin, parents of late actor Anton Yelchin, attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Algerian-French actress Sofia Boutella attends the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Director Garret Price. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actress Sarah Withers. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
