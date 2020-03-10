Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Lion dog
Coronavirus travel
U.S. COVID-19
Famous birthdays
Toilet paper
Norway
NATO
Coronavirus risk
Grand Princess
'Lost in Space'
Italy
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 10, 2020 at 8:45 AM
Cast and crew attend 'Mulan' premiere in LA
(13 images)
The cast and crew attend the premiere of the live-action remake of Disney's "Mulan" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 9, 2020.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Cast member Yifei Liu stars as Mulan in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Jet Li stars as the Emperor in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actress Ming-Na Wen voiced Mulan in the original animated film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Chen Tang stars as Yao in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Crystal Rao stars as young Mulan in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Xana Tang stars as Hua Xiu in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer and songwriter Christina Aguilera lended her voice to the remake's soundtrack with a new recording of "Reflection" from the original film and a new song "Loyal Brave True." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
NATO staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Older age, history of sepsis, heart trouble elevate COVID-19 death risk
'Lost in Space' renewed for a third and final season
Grand Princess cruise ship with 21 positive coronavirus cases docks in California
Italy suspends all sporting events until April 3 due to coronavirus
Latest News
China confirms 'small' hepatitis A outbreak
Coronavirus: American, Delta impose steep cuts to flights
Indians, All-Star SS Francisco Lindor stop contract negotiation
Niall Horan: 'Heartbreak Weather' is 'concept album' about breakup
Thousands of Minnesota school teachers go on strike
Back to Article
/