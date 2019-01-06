Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
Golf
Horse Racing
Tennis
Col. Football
Col. Basketball
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Energy
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 6, 2019 at 10:31 PM
Carol Burnett, 'The Americans' honored at the Golden Globes
(5 images)
Winners appear backstage during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Carol Burnett appears backstage with the first inaugural Carol Burnett award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast and crew of "The Americans" appear backstage after winning the award for Best Television Series (Drama). Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ben Whishaw appears backstage after winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television in "A Very English Scandal." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Patricia Arquette appears backstage after winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television in "Escape at Dannemora." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Film composer Justin Hurwitz appears backstage after winning Best Original Score (Motion Picture) for "First Man." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Driver held in shooting death of Jazmine Barnes in Houston
Nevada death row inmate Scott Dozier found dead from apparent suicide
Trump mulling national emergency, steel barrier to end shutdown
John Bolton: Syria withdrawal will take place on 'conditional' basis
U.S. Central Command confirms death of USS Cole bombing suspect
Latest News
Carol Burnett on career longevity: 'Here's to reruns and YouTube'
'The Americans,' 'Spider-Man' are early Golden Globe winners
Parkey misses winning kick, Philadelphia Eagles edge Chicago Bears
Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg kick off the Golden Globes
Jackson fumble seals Los Angeles Chargers' win over Baltimore Ravens
Back to Article
/