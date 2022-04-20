Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 20, 2022 at 7:03 AM
Carmen Electra turns 50: a look back
(17 images)
Actress Carmen Electra, known for "Meet the Spartans," "Baywatch" and the "Scary Movie" series,
turns 50
on April 20, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Carmen Electra, pictured in a file photo in Los Angeles on November 23, 1998. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Electra poses by a sign for her new film "Scary Movie" at New York Planet Hollywood on June 20, 2000. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Electra joins the Big Red Gum promotional party held in New York City on June 12, 2001. ep/Ezio Petersen UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Electra (L) with her husband, musician Dave Navarro, at the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on December 12, 2003. The pair split in 2006. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI
split
in 2006. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
