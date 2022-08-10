Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Aug. 12, 2022
Cara Delevingne turns 30: a look back
(20 images)
Cara Delevingne, known for modeling, as well as for acting in "Paper Towns," "Suicide Squad" and "Carnival Row,"
turns 30
on August 12, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Cara Delevingne arrives on the red carpet before the screening of "The Great Gatsby" during opening night of the Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 15, 2013. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
British model Delevingne attends the "GQ Men Of The Year Awards" at the Royal Opera House in London on September 3, 2014. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actresses Selena Gomez (L) and Delevingne
attend the LACMA Art + Film gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Tarantino in Los Angeles on November 1, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Delevingne (L) and English model Lily Donaldson attend the Burberry Prorsum A/W15 Catwalk Show in London on February 23, 2015. Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
