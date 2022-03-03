Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, best known for songs such as "Bam Bam" and "Havana," as well as acting in 2021's "Cinderella," turns 25 on March 3, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony perform on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on July 11, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Left to right, Cabello, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah-Jane Hansen, of Fifth Harmony, attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI