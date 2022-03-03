Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 3, 2022 at 7:09 AM

Camila Cabello turns 25: a look back(22 images)

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, best known for songs such as "Bam Bam" and "Havana," as well as acting in 2021's "Cinderella," turns 25 on March 3, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.

Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony perform on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on July 11, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Left to right, Cabello, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah-Jane Hansen, of Fifth Harmony, attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Singers Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform on stage at the Y100 JingleBall concert at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., on December 18, 2015. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Cabello attends the Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 22, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement