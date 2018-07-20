Home / Entertainment News Photos / Camila Cabello performs on 'Good Morning America'

Camila Cabello performs on 'Good Morning America' (6 images)

Camila Cabello performs on "Good Morning America" at SummerStage in Central Park in New York City on Friday. Photos by John Angelillo/UPI
Updated: July 20, 2018 at 11:19 AM
Camila Cabello performed her hit song "Havana" as well as "In the Dark" and "Consequences."
Cabello blows a kiss at the audience.
The 21-year-old artist wrapped up her first solo tour, titled "Camila."
Cabello is currently opening for Taylor Swift on her ongoing Reputation tour through October.
Cabello fell ill after her Billboard Music Awards performance and had to miss the Seattle stop in Swift's tour, but promised fans she would make it up to them.
Cabello was a member of Fifth Harmony but has had success since breaking out as a solo artist.
