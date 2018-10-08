Sections
Hurricane Michael approaches Florida coastline as major Category 4 storm
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 at 8:16 AM
Camila Cabello, Post Malone win top honors at the AMAs
(9 images)
Winners from the American Music Awards pose with their awards backstage in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Singer Camila Cabello appears backstage with her award for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year for her song "Havana" featuring Young Thug and Video of the Year and Favorite Song for "Havana." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Rapper Post Malone appears backstage with his award for Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock and Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard (R) of Florida Georgia Line appear backstage with their award for Favorite Duo or Group - Country. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cleopatra Bernard (C) accepted the award for Favorite Album - Soul/R&B on behalf of her son XXXTentacion. The rapper
died
in a shooting in Florida earlier this year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer Kane Brown appears backstage with his award for Favorite Male Artist - Country and Favorite Album - Country. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer Lauren Daigle appears backstage with her award for Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer Carrie Underwood appears backstage with her award for Favorite Female Artist - Country. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
